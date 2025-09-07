I am an admirer of PM Modi’s fitness: Milind Soman

New Delhi, Sep 7 Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman on Sunday said he is not only a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also an admirer of his commitment to fitness, as he launched the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) ambitious ‘Namo Yuva Run’ campaign in the national capital to mark PM Modi 75th birthday.

The event, held at the BJP headquarters, was attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM President and MP Tejasvi Surya, along with others.

Speaking at the launch, Soman underlined the broader meaning of fitness. “Fitness means—in the midst of all the pressure in life—staying active. If you are able to do what you need to do, what you are meant to do, that is a true measure of fitness. Only building biceps or six-pack abs is not fitness,” he said.

Calling the initiative “amazing", Soman highlighted the uniqueness of bringing together 10 lakh people across India to run simultaneously. “I think, not only in India but across the world, this is the first-of-its-kind run at such a scale. I hope we do more such initiatives, because doing it once is not enough. Consistency is the key to change,” he added.

The actor, who has long been associated with fitness campaigns, also linked the run to a broader social cause. “The country and the world are united in the fight against drugs,” Soman said, stressing the role of physical activity in leading a positive life.

BJYM chief and MP Tejasvi Surya announced that the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ will be held on September 21 to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.

“Runs will take place at 75 locations, with 10,000–15,000 youth participating at each venue. This means nearly one million young people will run together at the same time. It will be recorded as the biggest and most participative run in the country,” he said.

The campaign, positioned as both a tribute to PM Modi and a call for youth fitness, will mobilise young Indians on an unprecedented scale.

