I am firm in my decision to contest as an independent from Shimoga”: Eshwarappa

Frustrated by not getting a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections, former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eshwarappa returned to Bangalore empty-handed without meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Eshwarappa has declared that he will contest as an independent from Shimoga LS constituency after an unsuccessful attempt to meet with Amit Shahin Delhi on Wednesday. If Shah isn’t available for a meeting. He’s indirectly telling me to contest as an independent and defeat BJP’s BY Raghavendra, Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to reporters at the Bangalore airport, he said that it was a blessing that Amit Shah did not visit him. He said that if he wanted to meet and get the competition back, he would have suffered setbacks, but now it is like indirectly sending a message that you should compete.

Support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he won the contest from Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency, Eshwarappa said that there would have been a show of strength. The trumpet of rebellion was sounded in Shimoga. He called Amit Shah who had come to Bangalore earlier and told him to come to Delhi. Accordingly, Eshwarappa left for Delhi yesterday. However, there was also an expectation that Amit Shah would visit Eshwarappa late at night. On reaching Delhi he was told by Shah’s office that the Union home minister could not accommodate a meeting. However, Amit Shah cancelled Eshwarappa's visit at the last moment. So, has returned empty-handed.

Eshwarappa now hopes to spoil Raghavendra’s bid to get re-elected. His candidacy could potentially split BJP’s vote share.