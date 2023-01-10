I have killed the Rahul that exists in your mind’: Rahul Gandhi tells reporter

Responding to a question on how the Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed his image, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference on Sunday said he has “killed Rahul Gandhi” and is not bothered about it. “Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. I have killed him. He is not there. Not in my mind at all. He’s gone. Gone,” said the Congress leader.

“The person you are looking at is not Rahul Gandhi. You can see him. You don’t understand it…Read Hindu scriptures. Read about Shiv-ji (Lord Shiva), you will understand. Don’t be shocked. Rahul Gandhi is in your head, not mine. He is in the BJP’s head, not mine,” he told the reporter who asked him the question. The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Punjab Tuesday through the Shambhu border, and will stay in the state for the next eight days. The Yatra will commence from Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday and is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 via Pathankot. The Congress leader is expected to visit Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar shortly.