"I intend to increase women's income to Rs 10,000 a month under 'Ladli Bahna' scheme," says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday said that he intends to increase women's income upto Rs 10,000 under Ladli Bahna Yojana.

"My resolution is to increase the income of all sisters up to 10 thousand. With Ladli Bahna Yojana, I intend to increase your income to 10 thousand through a livelihood mission. Dear sisters, I am building an army. This organisation will strengthen you. This army will be formed in every small and big village to benefit women," the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

In an attack on the Kamal Nath government, he said, "Kamal Nath had stopped all schemes in the state including Sambal. But I have plans for you. I will increase the income from Ladli Behna from one thousand every month to three thousand."

Highlighting the work done by the state government, the Chief Minister said, "Our government is empowering women. We are working towards reservations for women. I am not your stepbrother, I am your real brother. Your brother is the chief minister. Your brother is working for you."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said that 'sisters' in his state will not stay poor, they will not cry. "Our sisters won't stay poor. They are Ganga Gita Gayetra, Sita Satya Savitri, Durga Laxmi Saraswati. This is the promise of the BJP, our Prime Minister and your brother Shivraj Singh," he said.

Pointing out the heinous crime of female infanticide that was in practise in the state, the Chief Minister listed out the benefits of Ladli Laxmi Yojana. "Through Ladli Laxmi Yojana, if you pass Class 5 you will get two thousand rupees, on passing Class 8 you will get four thousand, after Class 10 seven thousand five hundred, after the eleventh and twelfth you will get six thousand rupees each, in college you will get twelve thousand five hundred. And, if you choose to do Medical or Engineering, your Mama (uncle, referring to himself) will pay your fees," he said.

