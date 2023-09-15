"I may not likely make it, take care of our son": DSP Humayun Bhat’s final words

Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat, one of the three security personnel who tragically lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, was laid to rest on Thursday.

In a tragic turn of events, it has been reported that Humayun Bhat had entered into wedlock just last year. His wife, Fatima, had given birth to a baby boy a mere 29 days ago.

According to News24 reports, after sustaining severe injuries in the attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists from the TRF (an offshoot of the LeT), Humayun Bhat made a video call to his wife. During this heartbreaking conversation, he expressed, "I may not likely make it. If I succumb to these injuries, please take care of our son," to Fatima.

Consistently, he took the lead in frontline anti-terrorism operations. In the thick forests of Gudul Kokernag in Anantnag, launched an attack on terrorists who had secured a strategic elevated position. Tragically, when he was injured, his precise whereabouts couldn't be immediately determined, impeding the helicopter rescue team's efforts to reach him. Regrettably, he succumbed to uncontrollable bleeding in the early hours of Wednesday, September 13, while gazing at his 29-day-old infant and wife on his phone screen – just 15 days before his first wedding anniversary.