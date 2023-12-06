"I regret it": DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws controversial Hindi states remark

A day after stirring a significant controversy with his statement on Hindi heartland states, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthil Kumar, on Wednesday, expressed regret and issued an apology. Senthil Kumar stated that he had "inadvertently" made the remarks in the Lok Sabha.

"The statement was made by me yesterday inadvertently. If it hurt the sentiments of the members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged. I regret it," said the DMK MP. His remark on Tuesday, criticizing the BJP's electoral success in Hindi heartland states, faced criticism from several political leaders.

VIDEO | "The statement made by me yesterday, inadvertently inadvertently, if it has hurt the sentiments of the members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. And I request the words to be expunged from the proceedings. And I regret," said DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar… pic.twitter.com/tExxmzmNzm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

Senthil Kumar had remarked, "The power of the BJP is in winning elections mainly in Hindi heartland states. You cannot come to South India." He then used a derogatory term to define the Hindi heartland states, triggering a storm. Following the criticism of Senthil Kumar's speech, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expunged the remarks made by him in the House.

The DMK MP's comment came amid the controversial debate on the north-south divide, which began immediately after the Assembly poll results of four states were declared on Sunday. The BJP secured victories in three Hindi heartland states, while the Congress wrested Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Taking to social media, Senthil Kumar apologized for his comment, saying, "Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across."