"I Stands Alone Against BJP, LG, Central Govt: Arvind Kejriwal to Delhi People (Watch)

In a recent statement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his commitment to fighting against the BJP-LG-Central Government all by himself, emphasizing the support he receives from the people of Delhi. Kejriwal said that the People of Delhi consider me as their son who is going to fight alone against the BJP-LG-Central government.

He adds that if our MPs give us the same majority in the Assembly that you have given me in the Lok Sabha elections, then my hands will be strengthened.

AAP- Congress Seat-Sharing

The AAP will be contesting the general election in collaboration with its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, under a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. However, in Punjab, both parties have decided to independently contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three. The party has also received two constituencies - Bharuch, Jamnagar – in Gujarat and Kurukshetra in Haryana under the seat-sharing deal with Congress. Separately, AAP has also declared its candidates from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam.