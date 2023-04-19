"I was not able to accept it, thought people were lying": Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur's mother after Kathmandu accident

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 : Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur's mother Shanti Devi on Tuesday said that it was very shocking for her to know that her daughter has undergone an accident during the Mount Annapurna expedition in Kathmandu.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities rescued five climbers, including record-setting Indian climber Baljeet Kaur, from the high camps of Mount Annapurna. She went missing above Camp IV of Mount Annapurna and was rescued from an elevation of 7363 metres.

Talking to , Shanti Devi said that she got the news only at 1 pm on Tuesday after her brother called her.

"I had no idea about the incident since morning. At around 1 pm, I was informed when Asha worker Santosh came to my place and my brother called me informing about Baljeet's incident. However, I was not able to accept what I had heard. I really thought that people were lying. The police also came to my house and informed that Baljeet has been rescued and is undergoing treatment," she said.

Asha worker and Baljeet's neighbour, Santosh Tanwar also said that she had seen the news on social media, after which she decided to inform Baljeet's mother.

"The news of the incident was everywhere on social media. I was also getting calls regarding it. After this, I decided to inform Baljeet's mother about it. But, when I reached her, I was not able to gather the confidence to tell her about the accident. However, in the while she received call from a relative who informed her about the incident," Santosh Tanwar said.

