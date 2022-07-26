I will not join any other political party and will remain Independent: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha and the recent candidate for the presidential poll who lost against Droupadi Murnmu on Tuesday said he will not join any other political party. “I will remain independent and will not join any other party,” Sinha said.

Sinha was Trinamool Congress's national vice-president he quit the party when asked about that he said “Nobody has spoken to me; I have not spoken to anyone."

“I have to see what role I will play (in public life), how active I will be. I am 84 now, so these are issues; I have to see how long I can carry on,”he added.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as President. She spoke about her humble beginnings in her first address as the country's top office-holder as she called for speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had for the citizens of Independent India. The 64-year-old was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the presence of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others.