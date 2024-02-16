"I Will Personally Invite Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi for Trials": WFI Chief Ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President, Sanjay Singh, has expressed his intention to personally extend invitations to prominent wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik to participate in the Olympic Qualifiers trials. Scheduled to be held in Maharashtra, Singh has assured that the athletes will face no discrimination.

"We have started planning to take Indian wrestling forward. We will soon organise trials for the Olympic Qualifying events in Maharashtra. The state has good infrastructure. I will ask Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi to forget everything and start preparing for trials and win medals for the country," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

“I will send all three wrestlers emails, WhatsApp messages and, if need be, I will call them. I will even ask Sakshi to reconsider her decision to retire and give it one more shot to win an Olympic medal. They will not face any discrimination,” the WFI chief reiterated.

Sanjay Singh highlighted WFI's appeal to UWW to lift the suspension, citing successful elections within the federation.

Sanjay Singh, a supporter of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, faced suspension by the sports ministry for violating regulations related to hosting national events shortly after his election as WFI president. However, the international wrestling governing body, UWW, has since lifted the ban imposed on Singh.

The UWW's decision to revoke the ban followed discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the UWW Board on February 9, aligning with WFI's stance.

Regarding training camps, Singh suggested relocating the men’s national camp to Maharashtra, considering its favourable infrastructure. He acknowledged the need for government permission to conduct camps at Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres, proposing alternative arrangements if required.

“We believe Maharashtra offers suitable facilities for the men’s national camp. We will engage with the government to explore this option,” remarked Singh, emphasizing the collaborative approach needed to address logistical challenges.

In light of India securing an Olympic quota in the women’s 53kg category through Antim Panghal, opportunities remain across 17 additional weight categories in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling. Singh stressed the urgency of providing adequate support to junior wrestlers and ensuring India's representation in all weight categories.

“The WFI is committed to nurturing talent and maximizing India's medal prospects at the Olympics. We are determined to streamline operations and provide athletes with the necessary resources for optimal performance,” concluded Sanjay Singh.