IAF, IIT-Madras sign MoUs for development projects

New Delhi, April 13 Indian Air Force and IIT-Madras signed an MoU on Wednesday for various developmental projects to support the requirements of the Air Force.

The MoU was signed by Air Commodore S. Bahuja, Command Engineering Officer (Systems), Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF and Professor H.S.N. Murthy, Head of Department Aerospace Engineering IIT-Madras, at Air Force Station at Tughlakabad in Delhi.

Joint Partnership between IAF and IIT-Madras aims to accelerate IAF's indigenisation efforts for achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Under the ambit of the MoU, the IAF has identified key focus areas involving technology development and finding indigenous solutions towards sustenance of various weapon systems.

IIT-Madras will provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.

IIT-Madras in partnership with IAF will significantly contribute in indigenisation efforts by Base Repair Depots (BRDs) of Maintenance Command IAF, towards enhancing sustenance capability, obsolescence management and achieving 'Self Reliance'.

