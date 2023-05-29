IAF's Apache attack helicopter makes precautionary landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

By ANI | Published: May 29, 2023

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 : An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter made a precautionary landing in a village in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, informed IAF officials on Monday.

Further details are awaited.

