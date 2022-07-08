IANS-CVoter IndiaTracker Poll: Majority Indians back police FIR against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi, July 8 Fiery Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra landed in a major controversy with her alleged objectionable comments on Goddess Kaali.

Several FIRs have been lodged against the MP on the charges of hurting the sentiments of the worshippers of Goddess Kaali.

The controversy surrounding Goddess Kaali began when Madurai-born and Toronto-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai released an offensive poster that depicted a woman dressed as goddess Kaali and smoking a cigarette.

Reacting to the controversy, Mahua Moitra said, "Kaali to me is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. You have the freedom to imagine your goddess. There are some places where alcohol is offered to the gods and in some other places it would be blasphemy."

Mahua Moitra made these comments while participating in a conclave of an English News Channel. Within hours, TMC distanced itself from the objectionable remarks of Mahua Moitra. However, the Lok Sabha MP, known for her fierce speeches in the Lower House of Parliament, has said that she is ready to face and fight each FIR.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a countrywide survey on behalf of to know people's views about police action against Mahua Moitra on the issue.

During the survey, the majority of Ind approved of the police action against the TMC parliamentarian. According to the survey data, 66 per cent respondents believe that the police action against Mahua Moitra is justified, however, 34 per cent did not share the sentiment.

During the survey, while a huge majority of NDA voters 76 per cent supported the police action against Mahua Moitra, views of opposition supporters were divided on the issue with a bigger proportion of them 58 per cent backing the police action.

The survey further revealed that a majority of both the urban and rural voters justified police action against Mahua Moitra. During the survey, 67 per cent urban voters and 65 per cent rural voters said that the police have taken the right step in lodging FIRs against the Lok Sabha MP for her offensive remarks on Goddess Kaali.

