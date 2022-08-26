IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority Indians will be glued to TV screens to watch India play Asia Cup matches

New Delhi, Aug 26 Cricket continues to be the favourite sport of the majority of Ind, as per the findings of the survey conducted by CVoter-IndiaTracker on behalf of ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup.

The 15th edition of Asia Cup will kick off from Saturday in the UAE.

Although Sri Lanka is the official host of the tournament, it could not be held in the island nation due to the ongoing political

crisis.

Meanwhile, India is the defending champion of the six-nation tournament.

CVoter-IndiaTracker conducted a nationwide survey days before the Asia Cup begins to know if Ind are still crazy for the game.

The survey found that the majority of Ind love to watch their country play the game. While 62 per cent of the respondents said that they will watch all the matches India play in the Asia Cup, 20 per cent said that they will watch some matches.

Only 18 per cent said that they have lost interest in the sport and will not watch any game.

As per the survey data, cricket continues to be the most loved sport for the majority of Ind across all age groups.

During the survey, 66 per cent of young respondents in the 18-24 years age category and 64 per cent respondents in the 25-34 years age group said that they will be glued to their TV screens to watch all the matches of Team India.

Respondents above 55 years of age expressed similar views.

The survey revealed that cricket continues to be a popular sport among both the urban and rural populace. During the survey, 67 per cent urban and 62 per cent rural respondents expressed their willingness to watch all the games that will be played by the Indian squad.

