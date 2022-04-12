ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure extended by three months: Sources

By ANI | Published: April 12, 2022 10:19 AM2022-04-12T10:19:50+5:302022-04-12T10:30:02+5:30

The term of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has been extended by three months until further orders, said sources.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure extended by three months: Sources | ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure extended by three months: Sources

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure extended by three months: Sources

Next

The term of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has been extended by three months until further orders, said sources.

He will continue as DG ICMR-cum-Secretary Department of Health and Research for another three more months starting April 15.

He was appointed on April 16, 2018, for a four-year term.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the services of Prof. Balram Bhargava as Director General (DG), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Health Research for a further period of three months beyond April 15, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a circular accessed by ANI.

Recently, the tenure of the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) in Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, has been extended for three months or till the new director is selected.

The selection committee has also started the selection process for the director.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Indian Council Of Medical ResearchIcmrBalram BhargavaIndia council of medical researchIndian council of medicalIndian council medical researchIndian council for medicalIndian council of medical and researchIndia council for medical researchMinistry of health and indian council of medical research