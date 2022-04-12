ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava's tenure extended by three months: Sources

The term of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has been extended by three months until further orders, said sources.

He will continue as DG ICMR-cum-Secretary Department of Health and Research for another three more months starting April 15.

He was appointed on April 16, 2018, for a four-year term.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the services of Prof. Balram Bhargava as Director General (DG), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-cum-Secretary, Department of Health Research for a further period of three months beyond April 15, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a circular accessed by ANI.

Recently, the tenure of the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) in Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, has been extended for three months or till the new director is selected.

The selection committee has also started the selection process for the director.

( With inputs from ANI )

