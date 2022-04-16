ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exam 2022 admit card, check how to download

The council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is soon going to release the admit cards for students who are going to appear in ICSE and ISC exams for the academic year 2022. All the ICSE or Class 10th and ISC or Class 12th students must keep their eye on the official website cisce.org, for all the exam-related updates.



The council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the exam dates for ICSE and ISC exams. Both ICSE and ISC final exams will begin on April 25, but the ending dates of the exams are different. The ICSE (Class 10) exams will end on May 20 while the ISC exams will end on June 6.

Know how to download the admit card