Idashisha Nongrang becomes first woman police chief of Meghalaya

Shillong, May 11 Idashisha Nongrang, a 1992 batch IPS officer coming from a tribal background, was on Saturday appointed the first woman Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya.

Currently serving as the Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard in Meghalaya, Nongrang will assume charge with effect from May 20, replacing L.R. Bishnoi who will retire on May 19, officials said.

The move follows a recommendation by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Congratulating Nongrang, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on X: “Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she became the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!”

The official communique in this regard read: “The Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS (RR:1992), Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard, Meghalaya, as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Meghalaya, in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix for a fixed period of 2 years with effect from May 20, 2024, to May 19, 2026.”

