Idols damaged in storm in guarantee period, contractor will provide them again: MP home minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday reacted to Ujjain's Mahakal Corridor incident where about six idols were damaged due to heavy storm on Sunday afternoon.

"Heavy storm was going on. It was a natural disaster. The idols are in the guarantee period of five years. Therefore, the contractor will provide them by making it once again and repair the damage caused in the incident," Mishra told reporters here.

He also slammed the Congress party raising questions over the incident.

"Congress only raises questions on the disaster. They have remained limited only on Twitter and social media. The Congress party never helps in disaster. During Covid-19 pandemic period also, former CM Kamal Nath did not go anywhere. Neither went to take stock of the flood incident which occurred in Mandsaur district," the home minister said.

After the incident former CM Kamal Nath had written on twitter on Sunday evening, "When the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh took a resolution for the construction of the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, it did not imagine that the subsequent government would commit serious irregularities in the construction of Mahakal Lok. Today, the way the idols fell on the ground due to the storm on the Mahakal Lok premises, it is a very sad scene for any religious person."

"I demand from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the idols which have fallen in Mahakal Lok, new idols should be installed immediately. Those who make shoddy constructions should be punished after investigation of the matter," Nath further wrote on twitter.

Notably, around 3 pm on Sunday, there was a sudden change in the weather condition in the district and a heavy storm began in which around six idols of Mahakal Lok got damaged.

After the incident, Ujjain District Collector Kumar Purushottam had told ANI, "Around 3 pm on Sunday, a heavy storm prevailed in the city due to which some statues of 'Sapta Rishi' fell down from its pedestal in Mahakal Lok. The work of repairing them is going on and it will be fixed in the next two days."

Meanwhile, the home minister also reacted to the accused held from Jabalpur in connection with ISIS-terror module and said it was a joint operation of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

"Those who have an insect of terrorist thinking, our police will work as a pesticide for them. No one will be allowed to raise their head anywhere in the state. Three persons were arrested who have been identified as Syed Mamoor Ali Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid. They work for ISIS. There are many more revelations to come. The NIA is performing the entire investigation," Mishra added.

Action is being taken continuously against organisations like HuT (Hizb-ut-Tahrir), JMB (Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh) and ISIS in the state. Any act of terror will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh at all, he added.

