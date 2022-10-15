IED recovered in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Oct 15 Security forces on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police said an IED weighing 18 Kgs was recovered by the security forces at Ashtingo village on Bandipora-Sopore road this morning.

"Traffic on the road has temporarily been stopped and the bomb disposal squad called in to defuse the explosive device", police said.

