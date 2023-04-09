"If JPC formed then there will be more BJP-related parties in it..."NCP leader on Adani issue

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Following the latest tweet of Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sharad Pawar, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that if the Joint Parliamentary Committee Probe (JPC) is formed in Ad row then there will be more BJP-related parties in it and what would be the scope for Opposition there.

NCP leader Awhad said, "NCP chief Sharad Pawar didn't protest against a JPC probe (in Ad row), he said that SC (Supreme Court) led probe is better than the JPC."

"So, if a JPC is formed then there will be more BJP-related parties in it. What will be the scope for Opposition there?" he added.

Alka Lamba took to her Twitter handle and tweeted in Hindi while sharing a picture in which Pawar and billionaire Gautam Ad are sitting together on what appeared to be the balcony of a building.

"Scared-greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests. Only Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country against the capitalist as well as against the watchman who is protecting them," she wrote in Hindi.

This comes after Sharad Pawar said there is "no need" for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Ad issue as the Supreme Court-appointed committee will be more reliable and unbiased in its probe into the claims made in the report against the Indian conglomerate.

Previously Congress leaders blamed the BJP for disruptions in Parliament and alleged that the government does not want to discuss the opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Ad row and wants to divert attention from the issue.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Ad Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock mpulation and accounting fraud, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Ad Group compes. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

