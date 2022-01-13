IGP Kashmir reviews security scenario in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 13 Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday reviewed security and operational aspects while conducting a tour of South Kashmir with senior police officers.

In view of upcoming functions on Republic Day, IGP Kashmir while reviewing the security scenario directed the officers to intensify naka checking and plug the gaps with strict security measures so that no chance is provided to elements inimical to peace.

Besides, he also directed to enhance frisking of suspected vehicles/persons at such naka points and increase night patrolling along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army in all the sensitive areas in their respective districts.

IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to pay special attention and focus on generating preventive intelligence besides enhancing anti-terrorist operations.

Keeping in view the surge in Covid cases, IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to implement Covid SOPs in letter and spirit so as to contain the further spread.

