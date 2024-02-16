IIT-Delhi: 24-Year-Old Student From Nashik Found Hanging in Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide

A 24-year-old M.Tech student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi was found dead in his room. According to the news agency PTI, Sanjay Nerkar was found hanging in his hostel room at IIT-Delhi.

The situation came to light after Nerkar's family, unable to reach him by phone, asked his hostel mates to check on him. Nerkar resided in room number 757 at Dronacharya Hostel and hailed from Nashik, Maharashtra, as per a police official reported by PTI.

"On Thursday night, Nerkar's family attempted to contact him. When he failed to respond, they requested his hostel mates to verify his well-being," stated a police officer.

Upon reaching Nerkar's room, his peers discovered it locked from the inside. They promptly alerted the hostel guard, who forcibly opened the door. Nerkar's lifeless body was found hanging from the room's ceiling, the officer confirmed. The student's relatives have been notified, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, according to the police.