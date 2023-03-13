IIT Guwahati collaborates with Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital to foster cardiac research

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is working continuously to assist the state and central government in building a strong infrastructure for the advancement of technologies and research to assist the general public at large.

Furthering the idea that quality healthcare is a human right, IIT Guwahati is working on developing world-class and affordable medical facilities at the doorstep along with its thrust for innovations and adaptation of newer technologies, which will ensure that the healthcare ecosystem in Assam is at par the best.

With the same spirit, IIT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Rajkot run by Prashanti Medical Services and Research Foundation (PMSRF) to foster Cardiac research and provide digital transformation, upgradation and information sharing related to the cardiac diseases.

The MoU was virtually signed between Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, and Manoj Bhimani, Managing Trustee, PMSRF, in the esteemed presence of Justice M.R. Shah, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court, and Prof. Dipankar Bandyopadhyay, Head, Jyoti & Bhupat Mehta School of Health Science and Tech., IIT Guwahati.

Speaking during the MoU signing event, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is honored to partner with PMSRF for this noble cause of providing a better healthcare facility to cardiac patients. With combined efforts under the purview of the Government of Assam, North-East part of the country is improving in every sector including healthcare, education, tourism, and skill development, among others. IIT Guwahati will be setting up a multi-specialty connected hospital and have already started working on the R&D and data collection part related to Cardiac, Cancer and Pediatric care among others. IIT Guwahati looks forward to adding value to the healthcare services."

It is notable that this collaboration will help in strengthening the capacity of the State Government health institutions in Pediatric cardiac care, he added.

The MoU has been signed for a period of 2 years and can be further extended on mutual agreement of both the stakeholders.

"I am sure this collaboration will not only benefit the cardiac patients in Assam, but will also create a future perspective of sharing the information amongst other states in the country. Research is a constant requirement in the medical field. I am humbled by Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital's human spirit and approach to provide free treatment of various cardiac diseases to needy patients, particularly for the children facing congenital heart problems across the country. I am sure, this collaboration between IIT Guwahati and PMSRF will further assist this noble cause," said Chief Justice of Assam, Justice Sandeep Mehta.

Speaking about the 'Dill without Bill' initiative, Justice M.R. Shah, Judge, Supreme Court of India, said, "The 'Dill without Bill' is a unique concept and I am glad that IIT Guwahati is now a part of this noble initiative. The advancement of technology has brought the world closer particularly in the field of knowledge and information sharing. My best wishes for the collective efforts from all the stakeholders for this endeavour."

"In collaboration with IIT Guwahati, we are looking forward to proceed with a R&D-led approach to find the cause of cardiac diseases and prevent it by sharing knowledge with respective stakeholders. We also hope to encourage the young research scholars at IIT Guwahati to do cardiac engineering research to build a strong healthcare ecosystem in the country," Manoj Bhimani, Managing Trustee, PMSRF said in a event.

The Government of Assam has also inked an MoU with PMSRF to conduct sophisticated heart surgeries upon 500 children and an equal number of adults belonging to the disadvantaged sections of the society and requiring treatments within a period of two years.

This collaboration between the Assam Government, IIT Guwahati, and PMSRF will provide affordable healthcare services to the state's residents.

( With inputs from ANI )

