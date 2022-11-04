IIT Guwahati's Centre of Excellence provides boost to nanotech and healthcare sectors

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology successfully achieved the goals set for the Centre for Excellence (CoE) in Research and Development of Nanoelectronic and Theranostic Devices established in 2014.

Appreciating the success of the Centre for Excellence, Prof. Dr T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said, "It is with great pride to note that the faculty members working at IIT Guwahati's Centre for Nanotechnology in collaboration with MeitY have worked tirelessly towards the success of establishing this pioneering Centre for Excellence. This visionary support by the MeitY has been instrumental in expanding the base of nanoelectronics inventions and innovations in the country well in line with the twin missions of GoI - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India"

At the time of its inception, IIT Guwahati and MeitY collectively planned and envisioned this Centre for Excellence with major long-term objectives.

The CoE has surpassed these objectives including the establishment of a brand-new Centre for Nanotechnology building of 10,000 sq. m. area equipped with ISO 5 and 6 clean rooms and 23 state-of-art laboratories- Lithography, CVD and PVD reactors, oxidation and diffusion furnaces, and printers, characterization - confocal and electron microscopes, UV-Vis spectroscopy, and AFM-Raman-TERS and testing - IV-CV analyzer, AC/DC/RF probe stations, network analyzer facilities, for the first time in North-East India.

The other feature also includes the development of an array of healthcare devices to detect liver/kidney/pancreatic health, detect pathogens and cancer markers with immense commercial potential. In the process, 7 transfer-of-technologies and more than 280 publications in the high impact international journals, more than 40 Patents, 30 prototypes, 50 PhD students, and manpower training.

Speaking about the CoE at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Pillay Chair Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Former Director of IIT Delhi said, "A successful establishment of the Centre for Excellence is an epoch-making event in the North-Eastern region because the youth of the region can now utilize these world-class facilities available at their doorstep to pursue their lofty scientific and technological dreams. Importantly, the Nano Centre has already started delivering an array of technologies that will cater to the needs of society."

( With inputs from ANI )

