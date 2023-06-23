IIT Kanpur conducts successful test flight for cloud seeding project

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 : The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) successfully conducted a test flight for their cloud seeding project on Wednesday, according to project head Professor Manindra Agrawal said.

The project was initiated a few years ago at IIT Kanpur and is led by Professor Manindra Agarwal of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The experiment was conducted with due approval from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Cloud seeding involves using various chemical agents such as silver iodide, dry ice, salt, and other elements to increase the likelihood of precipitation.

In the experiment conducted by IIT Kanpur, a Cessna aircraft with cloud seeding attachment was flown from the flight laboratory of institute . These attachments were purchased from a US manufacturer, and modifications to the aircraft were approved by both Cessna and the DGCA.

The test flight dispersed the agents using flares as per standard practice.

Professor Agrawal said, "We are glad that our trial for cloud seeding has been successful. We didn't shoot flares into the clouds, it was just a test for the equipment. The successful test flight means that we are now ready to do cloud seeding in the later stages and make it a success."

He further added that the project is now close to completion, despite the delays caused due to COVID-19.

"We have been working on this project for the last few years. There was a delay in the procurement processes due to COVID. But now, after the approval from DGCA and successful completion of the first trial, we are close to completing the setup," he said.

The test flight went up to an altitude of about 5000 feet and returned to the IIT Kanpur Flight Lab airstrip after successfully completing the procedure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor