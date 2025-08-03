Illegal drone operators will be booked under Gangster Act: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 3 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has warned that those spreading panic with illegal use of drones will be booked under the Gangster Act.

He said that if needed, the illegal drone operators will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA), the Chief Minister's Office has said in a statement.

Pointing out that operating drones without prior permission is banned, he said those taking the law into their own hands will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

He made it clear that those spreading rumours will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against them.

The Chief Minister directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police to review the illegal activities concerning drones in all districts.

He called for strict vigilance and the establishment of a drone monitoring system across the state.

CM Adityanth also directed the officials to conduct routine patrolling in the districts and instil a sense of security among people.

He said that those misusing the technology will face stern action.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing concerns over drone use in unlawful activities.

Notably, drone activities were reported across Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in recent days, triggering panic.

Earlier this week, two people were arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for using pigeons and fitting green lights on them to create an illusion of a drone, triggering panic in the area. Before that, kites fixed with LED lights in Hapur created panic among the people, after which they spent a sleepless night.

Recently, a drone with a 'Made in China' mark was found along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

The Border Security Force (BSF) will conduct a thorough study of the Chinese drone.

In June, panic gripped Bandar Pakhadi of Kandivali in Mumbai when residents spotted a drone flying in the area despite a city-wide ban on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Strict drone regulations were implemented in Mumbai soon after the launch of Operation Sindoor.

