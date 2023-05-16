Imbibe best practices from across world, adopt standardized processes for enhancing combat capabilities: Air Force chief

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday urged the force to imbibe best practices from across the world and adopt standardized processes for enhancing combat capabilities in an exponential manner.

Delivering the keynote address of the logistics seminar Vayu 2023 here today, the Air Chief Marshal said, "This is the best time for all stakeholders from civil and military to think big to leverage the support being provided by the Central government under the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), PM Gati Shakti, National Logistic Policy and other such initiatives."

The Annual Logistics Management Seminar was held under the theme 'Leverage Emerging Global Supply Chain to Enhance Logistics Capabilities while Absorbing Disruptions'.

He said, "It is imperative that our logistics plans are in sync."

The CAS also stressed the need for faster collaboration and information sharing for the supply chain and said, "We must develop good and working relationships with friendly foreign countries through intergovernmental agreements, joint ventures and so on enabling not only transfer of technology but also sharing ideas and insights to improve visibility and coordination."

"This will help logistics of the Air Force to understand better the risks and opportunities in the supply chain eliminate disruptions," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

The Chief of Air Staff noted, "We need to visualise, analyze and optimise every aspect of our process, equipment and resources. When all these aspects come together, an efficient chain would be in place, which would be enabled by the seamless digital flow of knowledge."

Looking at the roadmap for the future, the CAS said, "I am confident that we are on the right track".

The Air Chief Marshal said one small disruption in aircraft, which will take several hours to rectify, can definitely cause massive disruption to the supply chain, especially global supply chain. "This is what we need to identify".

"What is the weakest link in our supply chain and how do we strengthen this weakest link?" he asked adding that global supply chains have become increasingly complex and interconnected and that the defence sector is not an exception to the trend.

The IAF chief said the Indian Air Force relies heavily on global supply chains for the delivery of critical components, equipment and services to maintain its combat potential at the optimum level.

"Recently, the world has witnessed multiple disruptions like the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Europe, trade barriers, tariff wars, environmental compliance policies, trade embargoes, sanctions and so on. Such events have highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains to disruptions, exposing the need for the Air Force to enhance its logistical capabilities and leverage emerging technologies to absorb such disruptions and ensure unhindered continuity of operations," he said.

"A systematic analysis of the causes of disruptions and its consequences on the global supply chain will prepare practices and procedures in support of operations", said the CAS.

"One way to mitigate such disruptions is to leverage emerging trends such as digitization and automation to enhance our logistic capabilities," the Air Chief Marshal further said.

He also emphasized that automation technologies such as robotics, autonomous vehicles and drones can streamline logistic operations and improve efficiency by reaching out to remote locations and reducing the reliance on physical labour.

He said, "Another important aspect of enhancing logistics capabilities is the need to build resilience and redundancy into the supply chain. This can involve diversifying suppliers and transportation routes, establishing alternative sourcing options and increasing critical components and equipment. By doing so, we can reduce the risk of disruption and ensure continuity of operation in the event of any unforeseen circumstance."

