IMD director Mohapatra elected third Vice-President of World Meteorological Organization

New Delhi [India], June 1 : World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Thursday elected Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as the third Vice-President of the WMO.

Announcing the news on its official Twitter handle, the UN body wrote, "Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director of @Indiametdept has been elected Third Vice-President of WMO at #MeteoWorld. We congratulate all the new office holders".

The WMO is the UN's authoritative voice on weather, climate and water.

IMD congratulated Mohapatra for the new role.

"Congratulations Team India !!! Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG IMD has won the election to the post of Third Vice President of WMO. A resounding Victory (113 out of 148 votes). @IndraManiPR @BarkhaTamrakar @moesgoi," tweeted IMD.

