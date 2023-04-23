IMD forecast to be more precise with heat index

Kanpur, April 23 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will soon be able to tell people what exactly weather would feel like by issuing heat index, also called "real feel", readings for weather stations across India, including Kanpur.

Dr S.N. Pandey, chief scientist, weather department, CS Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, said the university will give the heat index readings of the city.

"The heat index will be released city wise every day. It will end the standard practice of analysing the heat on basis on mere temperature," he added.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to human body when relative humidity is combined with air temperature.

Working on the formula to calculate the heat index, the weather scientists were considering meteorological factors like relative humidity, minimum and maximum temperatures, wind speed, duration of heat wave spell.

On the basis of heat index readings, the university will also issue a colour-based warning-red, yellow, and orange-listing the precautions one should take based on the temperatures.

