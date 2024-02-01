IMD Forecasts Continued Rainfall in Northwest India For Next 24 Hours - Details Inside

The wet spell prevailing over northwest India is anticipated to persist for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Another spell is expected to impact the region on Saturday and February 5. A western disturbance, characterized as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, is active along longitude 72 degrees east and north of latitude 30 degrees north, accompanied by an induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and its vicinity in the lower tropospheric level.

The IMD foresees sporadic instances of light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand until February 5. The influence of these weather systems is likely to result in light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and snowfall over the mentioned regions. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are predicted over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday. Furthermore, light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is anticipated over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan on Thursday.

The IMD's forecast extends to Saturday and Sunday, with expectations of light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall over the aforementioned regions during this period. There is also a possibility of isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, and over west Rajasthan on Saturday, along with east Rajasthan on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department has issued a prediction for intense and chilly surface winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Moreover, there is an outlook for light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh for the next five days. Additionally, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura until Friday.