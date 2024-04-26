IMD Forecasts Heat Wave Conditions Across Multiple States, Including Gangetic West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in numerous areas across Gangetic West Bengal, isolated regions of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and select pockets of Odisha. Additionally, heat wave conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

IMD has also predicted that East and South Peninsular India are expected to face prolonged periods of intense heat, ranging from heat waves to severe heat waves, for the next five days.

Recent forecasts indicate that the Western Himalayan Region is poised to encounter a fresh spell of rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds from April 26th to April 29th, 2024. Similarly, comparable weather conditions are anticipated over the plains of Northwest India from April 26th to April 28th, 2024.