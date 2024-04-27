IMD Issues Heatwave Alert in Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad Districts of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert for Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts in Kerala. According to the IMD's statement, these districts are expected to experience heat wave conditions across numerous areas on April 27 and 28.

The alert comes in response to the recent surge in temperatures over the past days. Predictions indicate that temperatures could soar up to 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, and reach 40 degrees Celsius in both Kollam and Thrissur districts, prompting the issuance of the alert.

People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, authorities said. There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the statement said, adding that heatstroke can also lead to death.

Authorities have advised individuals to carry umbrellas when venturing outdoors and to stay hydrated by drinking ample water to prevent dehydration. In addition to these recommendations, the IMD has strongly urged the public to minimize outdoor activities during daytime hours and to reschedule any planned public events to the evening.