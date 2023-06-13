IMD issues orange alert in Eastern states for five days amid continuous heatwave

New Delhi [India], June 13 : With the continuous heatwave in the eastern part of the country, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the coming five days, said an official.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar also informed that temperature will reach nearly 40-45 in the coming days in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

"In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 40-45 in the coming days. The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts for the coming five days," he said.

Earlier on Monday, IMD scientists said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for two days in Telangana and for one day in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Sravani, the scientist of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said, "Thundershowers are going on in entire Telangana. Seeing that there is a trough present in South Chhattisgarh. For the last 24 hours, the southwesterly and northwesterly winds are prevailing in the entire state. It is going to prevail for the next 24 hours, especially in the northern part of the state. In the Southern part, the westerlies are prevailing."

She said that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts in Telangana.

"The heat wave conditions are also expected in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Medak, Adilabad, Nirmal, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam because the temperatures are rising continuously," she said.

