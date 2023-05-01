IMD issues orange alert in northwest India for heavy rainfall

The IMD has issued an orange alert for rainfall over almost the entire part of northwest India. Similarly, Delhi too will see a downpour for the next three days due to western disturbances. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India.

Following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, IMD issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days from Sunday, according to an official release."The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorm with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters," read the release.Informing about the unclear and bad weather in the state, the release said, "It has been snowing intermittently for the last thirteen days in Kedarnath Dham. The snowfall process started in Dham on April 18 and the snowfall which started in the afternoon on Saturday also continued till night."