IMD issues yellow alert for 3 days in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in view of light to moderate rain and hailstorm with thunder and lightning for three days in seven districts of Uttarakhand.

The State Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts today from February 28 to March 2.

According to the Meteorological Department, "There is a possibility of light rain at some places in the rest of the districts. There is a possibility of lightning and hailstorm along with thunder at some places in these districts."

"Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Very light to light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand. Snowfall is likely to occur at places with a height of 3500 meters and above," read an official notice from IMD.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

