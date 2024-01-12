IMD Predicts Cold Wave Conditions for THESE States on Jan 12–13

As a relentless cold wave tightens its grip on various parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about very dense fog affecting different regions on Friday, January 12.

According to the IMD's All India Weather Bulletin, Central and East India can expect a gradual temperature drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum range over the next two days. Meanwhile, isolated pockets in Rajasthan are likely to experience cold to severe cold wave conditions, with predictions of cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi for January 12 and 13.

Record-Breaking Cold in Delhi

The national capital, Delhi, recorded its lowest temperature this winter on Friday, plunging to 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, marking the lowest minimum temperature in the last five years, as reported by the IMD. Visibility in Delhi's Palam and Indira Gandhi International Airport hit zero meters on Friday morning, leading to challenging conditions for commuters.

Visibility Concerns in Delhi

Visuals shared by ANI depict the foggy atmosphere enveloping various parts of Delhi, severely impacting visibility in the city. Alongside the harsh weather conditions, Delhi continues to grapple with 'very poor' air quality. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data reveals that numerous areas in the city have recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 300. Notable readings at 10 am include Anand Vihar at 382, Ashok Vihar at 338, Dwarka at 362, and Jahangirpuri at 392, all falling under the 'very poor' category.

Transportation Disruptions

The adverse weather conditions have taken a toll on transportation services. Flight operations at Delhi Airport have been significantly affected, prompting the issuance of an advisory on the microblogging platform X. The advisory urges passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information while assuring that all flight operations are currently normal despite low visibility procedures being in progress at the airport.