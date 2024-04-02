IMD Predicts Extreme Heatwave in April-June, These States To Face Worst Impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that India is poised to endure extreme heat from April to June, with the central and western peninsular regions anticipated to bear the brunt of the impact. This forecast comes as the nation gears up for the seven-phase general elections starting from April 19.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India. Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said.

The IMD predicts above-normal heatwave days across most plains during this period, with expectations of ten to twenty days of heatwave occurrences in various parts of the country, compared to the normal range of four to eight days. According to Mohapatra, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are anticipated to bear the brunt of the heatwave impact.

The IMD forecasts above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability particularly over central south India. However, normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are expected over certain areas of the western Himalayan region and the northeastern states during the same period, according to the IMD.

Two to eight days of heat wave are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, according to Mohapatra. Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April.

