IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu till Dec 4

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted substantial rainfall, ranging from heavy to very heavy, in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from November 30 to December 2-4. Citizens are urged to exercise caution in response to weather conditions and disseminate this information to those in their vicinity.

As per the weather agency, there is a high likelihood of moderate thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by moderate rainfall in a few locations across Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Slipper Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur districts of the state, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Numerous regions in Tamil Nadu, including the capital city of Chennai, experienced continuous rainfall on Wednesday evening, resulting in the flooding of low-lying areas, extensive traffic congestion, and disruptions to daily routines. Chennai witnessed persistent heavy rainfall throughout the day, intensifying in the evening and leading to significant traffic gridlocks throughout the city. Images depicted lengthy queues of vehicles in the Sholinganallur area, where individuals took more than an hour to cover short distances.

