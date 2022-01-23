IMD predicts light rain over parts of North, South Goa during next 3-4 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light rain over a few parts of North Goa and isolated places over South Goa during the next three to four hours.

According to IMD, the clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction.

"Light rain very likely at a few places over North Goa and isolated places over South Goa district during the next 3-4 hours. At 0900 hrs, clouds are moving towards the talukas of Pernem and Bardez. Clouds are generally moving in the North-East direction," IMD Goa said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, IMD had predicted that the minimum temperature in Goa would drop by 2-3 degrees Celcius in the subsequent three days.

"Light rain is very likely at isolated places over North and South Goa on 22 and 23 of January. After 24 hours, a fall in minimum temperature is likely by 2-3°C in the subsequent 3 days," IMD had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor