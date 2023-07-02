IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR over next 2-3 days

New Delhi [India], July 2 : The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next 2-3 days in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Light rainfall has been predicted in the Delhi-National Capital Region over the next two-three days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days, as per India Meteorological Department.

Speaking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD said, "So as of today, the monsoon has covered the entire country against its normal date of July 8. Monsoon has been particularly active over the northeastern states".

He said that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for northeastern states for the next five days.

"For Meghalaya, we are expecting very heavy rains for the next two days," he said.

"With regard to Uttarakhand, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days and light to moderate rain over other areas," he added.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai, in a bulletin issued at 10:30 am said, "Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Ghat areas of Satara during the next 3-4 hours".

The southwest monsoon is now at an advanced stage and is active in the country, the Met Department stated earlier, adding that several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Amid unrelenting monsoon showers in Gujarat, several rivers and water bodies were overflowing, with several areas submerged.

A video of the overflowing Vanthali Ozat Viar Dam in Junagarh from heavy rainfall in the region surfaced on social media. Another video of the Gira waterfall on the overflowing Ambika River in the Dang district also made rounds of social media.

Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the last week claimed the lives of more than 24 people either in rain-related or road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor