IMD predicts rain in these states for the next 5 days, issues alert

On one hand, where the winter has started to subside, on the other hand the IMD has predicted rainfall in many states of the country. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be light to moderate rain in North-West India till March 3. At the same time, there is a possibility of snowfall in the hilly areas.

In which states will it rain?

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain may occur in the western Himalayan region between February 28 and March 3. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of snowfall in these areas. At the same time, on March 2, there may be rain in the adjoining plains of North-West India. During this, there will be rain in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The Meteorological Department said in a statement that there is a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms & lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.