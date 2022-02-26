IMD predicts rain in these states for the next 5 days, issues alert
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 26, 2022 06:15 PM2022-02-26T18:15:52+5:302022-02-26T18:17:08+5:30
On one hand, where the winter has started to subside, on the other hand the IMD has predicted rainfall in many states of the country. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be light to moderate rain in North-West India till March 3. At the same time, there is a possibility of snowfall in the hilly areas.
In which states will it rain?
According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain may occur in the western Himalayan region between February 28 and March 3. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of snowfall in these areas. At the same time, on March 2, there may be rain in the adjoining plains of North-West India. During this, there will be rain in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The Meteorological Department said in a statement that there is a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms & lightning at isolated places very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours.
- India Meteorological Department predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh and northwest UP during next 24 hrs.
- IMD has predicted isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Odisha during next 2 days with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours.
- It predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya during next 24 hours.
- IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) over Andaman-Nicobar Islands during 27th Feb-01st March.
- Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Nicobar Islands on 27th & 28th February and over south coastal Tamil Nadu on 02 March 2022.