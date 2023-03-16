IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in various districts of Maharashtra

IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in various districts of MaharashtraNew Delhi [India] March 16 : The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning stating that multiple cities and districts in Maharashtra may experience a thunderstorm along with light rains.

In its weather forecast, IMD said, "There might be thunderstorms accomped by lightning. Areas can experience light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph".

Impacted areas will likely be in the districts of Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Palghar & Thane during the next 3-4 hours. Citizens are advised to take precautions while moving out, the IMD said.

Various parts of Maharashtra are already witnessing rainfall. Mumbai saw light to moderate rain on Thursday morning.

Last week, due to recent unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra, farmers suffered crop losses. Nashik's Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc., areas of the Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with the strong wind.

