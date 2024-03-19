IMD Predicts Two-Day Thunderstorms with Lightning in Andhra Pradesh Starting Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected to hit certain areas of Andhra Pradesh over the course of two days starting from Tuesday.

The IMD's release specifies that these thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely to occur in isolated regions, particularly in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, today.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), said the department forecasting weather for Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a forecast indicating a significant period of rainfall spanning from March 19 to 21, offering respite from the prevailing intense heat. The anticipated weather pattern suggests scattered rainfall across various regions, including North Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and isolated heavy rainfall with hot and humid conditions expected in parts of the Rayalaseema region.

On March 20, moderate rainfall coupled with thunderstorms is anticipated in districts such as Alluri Sitharamaraju, Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is predicted in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizag, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, NTR, Nellore, and Tirupati districts.