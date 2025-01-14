IMD's 150 Years: PM Modi Hails It as Symbol of India's Scientific Journey (Watch Video)

New Delhi, Jan 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as a symbol of India's scientific journey, lauding its immense contributions over the past 150 years. Speaking at the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of IMD at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Prime Minister highlighted the department's technological advancements and its pivotal role in serving millions of Indians.

Marking the milestone, PM Modi launched 'Mission Mausam', an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India into a "weather-ready and climate-smart nation."





150th Foundation Day of #IndiaMeteorologicalDepartment ||



PM @narendramodi says "Today, we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of IMD. These 150 years have not only been the journey of the country's Weather Department but the journey of the advanced science and technology in… pic.twitter.com/VxaFkGH45V — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 14, 2025

Watch: Prime Minister Modi participates in the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of the India Meteorological Department



He says, "In the coming time, the demand for IMD's data will increase, and its utility will grow across various sectors, industries, and even in the everyday… pic.twitter.com/QAaYAofAe7— IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

The mission will leverage advanced weather surveillance technologies, high-resolution atmospheric observation systems, next-generation radars, satellites, and high-performance computers.

It also seeks to enhance the understanding of weather and climate processes and provide actionable air quality data to aid in long-term weather management strategies.

"These 150 years of the IMD are not just the story of an institution but also a proud chapter in India's modern scientific and technological journey. Over the years, IMD has served crores of Indians and become a symbol of India's scientific progress," said PM Modi.

He added that the IMD had organised a National Meteorological Olympiad, engaging thousands of students and inspiring their interest in meteorology.



Reflecting on the department's establishment on January 15, 1875, near Makar Sankranti, PM Modi linked it to the festival's cultural significance.

"Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. It signifies Uttarayan, a shift that ushers in sunlight and the harvest season. This has always been a favourite festival for me," he shared, adding that IMD's inception during this time underscores its enduring relevance.

PM Modi praised the IMD's significant technological growth in the past decade, citing innovations such as Doppler weather radars, automatic weather stations, runway weather monitoring systems, and district-wise rainfall monitoring stations.

"For India to be ready for every weather condition and to become a climate-smart nation, we have launched Mission Mausam', focusing on sustainability and future-readiness," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasised the department's role in enhancing ease of living for common people, particularly farmers and fishermen.

"Weather updates are now accessible on phones and WhatsApp in regional languages. Over 50 per cent of farmers and livestock keepers benefit from these services," he noted.

He also highlighted the IMD's efforts in disaster management, including advance warnings for lightning and guidance for fishermen to avoid hazardous conditions at sea.

PM Modi lauded the IMD's role in strengthening disaster management, benefiting both India and its neighbours.

"Our flash flood guidance system now supports Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Whenever a disaster strikes in neighbouring countries, India is the first to offer assistance, enhancing global trust in us," he said.

The Prime Minister unveiled the IMD Vision-2047 document, outlining plans for weather forecasting, climate change mitigation, and resilience-building.

He also released a commemorative postal stamp, coin, and coffee table book on the occasion.

An exhibition showcasing IMD's innovations and disaster forecasting technologies for tsunamis, cyclones, and earthquakes was also organised.

To commemorate IMD's 150th Foundation Day, a series of events, workshops, and activities have been planned to highlight its achievements and its role in making India climate-resilient.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor