Impart education in mother tongue till Class 8, says Dharmendra Pradhan (Ld, correcting headline)

New Delhi, Oct 12 Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday emphasised on the importance of imparting education in the mother tongue and local language till class 8.

"On reading the brief prepared by IPE Global, I can proudly say that we are on the right track. Such discussions that bring together eminent policymakers and academicians are very important today. There has to be emphasis on the importance of imparting education in the mother tongue and local language till class 8," the Education Minister said while speaking at a program related to girls education, organised by IPE global in New Delhi.

He said that investing in girls and young women goes a long way in building girl capital.

He said that while India has made substantial progress in girls' education, the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 needs to be strengthened to further ensure girls reach their full potential and women benefitted across the country.

He also shed light on the policies undertaken by the government to benefit the girl child.

