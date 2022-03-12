In aftermath of Sarpanch's killing, security reviewed in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, March 12 In the aftermath of a Sarpanch's murder by militants on Friday, police held a detailed security review on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

A day after a Sarpanch was killed by militants in Kulgam, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) on Saturday had a detailed security review in the district.

The IGP along with DIG police and DIG CRPF Anantnag, visited Kulgam and held a meeting with DC Kulgam, SSP Kulgam, all COs of CRPF in Kulgam and other police officers.

"A detailed security review of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and protected persons was held. New measure to monitor their visits were also discussed. Besides focus was given to generate specific input to enhance anti-militancy operations and to reduce new recruitment into militant rank", a police statement said.

On Friday evening, militants shot dead a Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir at Audoora village of Kulgam district.

The IGP told reporters on Friday that the Sarpanch had left his secured accommodation and proceeded to his village without intimating the police.

