In Gujarat’s Vadnagar, a special plantation drive to increase green cover

Gandhinagar, Jan 13 The Gujarat government is working extensively to expand the green cover and revitalise the natural ecosystem. Extensive plantation drive in Vadnagar of Mehsana district is a step in this direction, for maintaining the ecological balance and protection of the environment.

The large-scale plantation drive was carried out by the city administration in collaboration with the Heartfulness Institute of Telangana at eight historically and archaeologically important spots in Vadnagar. They include Toran Hotel, Lateri Vav, Ambaji Kotha Lake, and Vishnupuri Lake, among others, where thousands of trees of rare species like Rudraksh, Mahogany, and Golden Bamboo have been planted.

Kejal Kansara, Ahmedabad Zonal Coordinator of the Heartfulness Institute, told IANS that the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very inspiring initiative.

“Just as our mother gives us life, Mother Earth nourishes us. Trees are an integral part of this universe, not only providing life-giving oxygen to the earth but also maintaining environmental balance. Trees receive sunlight, water, and nutrition, and in return, they provide us with fruits, shade, and fresh air. They also absorb carbon dioxide and purify the environment,” he stated.

“Through this initiative, we can cultivate a sense of giving back to nature, and the Heartfulness Institute is moving this campaign forward with this vision,” he added.

He further explained that the campaign began in Vadnagar from Vishnupuri pond, and a total of eight sites were made available for the project.

Nearly 50,000 trees have been planted so far in the city, and this work is still ongoing. Special attention is being paid to the conservation and maintenance of these plants.

Dr Aditya Chaudhary, a volunteer at the Heartfulness Institute, explained that the institute has been tasked with reviving ecosystems at eight government-provided sites.

Rainforest plantations are being carried out around lakes. After planting, these sites are maintained for at least three years. Once the trees have grown and the ecosystem has established balance, they are handed over to the local administration.

The Gujarat government provides support in this entire endeavour, including security, water supply, and other necessary facilities.

He further explained that the plants are brought from Hyderabad, and a special scientific process is followed for planting them. Pits are dug three feet deep for the plants, which are left to acclimatise for seven to ten days.

A mixture of activated charcoal, cocopeat, and soil is then added. After mixing vermicompost and neem cake in the pit, the saplings are planted and watered through drip irrigation. Nearly 50,000 saplings planted so far are growing well, proving that this type of scientific plantation is extremely effective in rejuvenating the ecosystem.

Notably, these saplings are being watered using modern techniques such as drip irrigation and rain guns to ensure their healthy growth.

