In Pictures: Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the idol of Ram Lalla, representing the childhood form of Lord Ram, took place in the presence of PM Modi. Let us have a look at some of the key highlights of the day.

PM Modi offers sashtang pranam' in front of the Ram Lalla idol after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicked during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was seated beside PM Modi at the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony.

During the special 84-second auspicious 'mahurat', the blindfold was removed from the Ram Lalla idol's face.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Priests perform 'puja' rituals ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel offered prayers to the newly unveiled idol.

PM Modi offered a lotus flower at the feet of Ram Lalla's idol.