In Rajasthan, BJP will make clean sweep in LS polls: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, April 26 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Thursday that the BJP will make a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections by winning all 25 seats in the state.

"People are ready to give a befitting reply to the Congress on issues like corruption, paper leak and its policy of appeasement," he said reacting to the phone-tapping accusations made by Lokesh Sharma, the OSD of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"The public knows everything about how they played politics. I want to tell you that the public will give a reply to their policies of corruption and appeasement. Even in paper leak cases, youths will give a strong reply to Congress," Chief Minister Sharma added.

He appealed to voters to exercise their right to vote so that the BJP wins with a huge majority.

"On Friday, voting will be held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies where the BJP will make a huge win, the party will also win 12 seats where voting was held during the first phase of elections," he added.

"BJP (in Rajasthan) won all the 25 seats in 2014 and in 2019.. even this time, the public has made a mood to ensure BJP's victory on all the 25 seats. People trust our PM (Narendra) Modi who is working to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047," said Chief Minister Sharma.

Lokesh Sharma on Wednesday claimed that the former Chief Minister was responsible for the 2020 phone-tapping incident.

