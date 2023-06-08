"Increase security in all district courts": UP Special DG issues order after Lucknow court firing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 : Special law and order DG for Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar on Wednesday issued an order directing all district superintendents of police to immediately increase security in all district courts after the firing incident inside the Lucknow Civil Court wherein gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot after ahead of a hearing.

An official statement quoting Kumar said that metal detectors and other equipment will also be installed on the court premises.

"The security of the courts in the district and commissionerate should be reviewed. The security arrangements for the accused appearing in the courts should be strengthened. Intelligence and social media cells should also be made active and alert in this regard. In all the districts, strong security arrangements should be ensured in all the court premises by establishing coordination with the District Judge/District Magistrate and the office bearers of the Bar Association," Prashant Kumar said in his order.

Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot inside the court premises after being brought in for a hearing.

Later, the police confirmed that the gangster succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, speaking on the incident, Kumar told the reporters that the person who opened fire has been arrested on the spot.

However, as per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office, a three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, "Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at today and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment. I've been told that the assailant has been arrested."

Meanwhile, lawyers staged a protest outside Lucknow Civil Court in the wake of the firing incident.

"A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," said Agarwal.

"A criminal, identified as Sanjeev Jeeva, was shot today. Two police officials, who were escorting him to the court, also sustained injuries. A child was also injured in the incident and was admitted to a trauma centre," Upendra Kumar Agarwal, joint commissioner of police, Law and Order, Lucknow, said.

